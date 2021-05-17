UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Premier To Visit New Zealand At End Of May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Australian premier to visit New Zealand at end of May

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand later this month, New Zealand's premier announced on Monday.

Morrison will visit Queenstown, New Zealand, for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting on May 30 and 31, Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

This will be Morrison first trip to New Zealand since the COVID-19 pandemic forced both countries to shut its borders last year.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic," Ardern said.

"Discussions will centre on how Australia and New Zealand will meet the shared challenges we face. The key focus of the meeting will of course be our COVID-19 recovery as well as how we continue working together on key regional and security issues," she added.

New Zealand formally opened its border with Australia last month.

"This visit will also be a good opportunity to celebrate the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel and to welcome our trans-Tasman cousins back to Aotearoa," the New Zealand prime minister said.

Australia had opened its borders last October, allowing quarantine-free travel from New Zealand after easing virus-related restrictions.

So far, Australia has reported 29,978 COVID-19 infections and 910 deaths, while New Zealand has registered 2,651 cases and 26 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Visit Queenstown May October Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Infinix Pakistan fans in an ecstatic mood as youth ..

44 minutes ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

51 minutes ago

Resolution Adopted By The Virtual Open-ended Extra ..

51 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World o ..

52 minutes ago

IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

60 minutes ago

Local Press:Dubai welcomes the world with confiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.