UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Public Broadcaster To Cut 250 Jobs

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Australian public broadcaster to cut 250 jobs

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Australia's public broadcaster announced Wednesday it will cut 250 staff, the latest in a slew of redundancies as the country's conservative government seeks to slash taxpayer funding.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation -- which is routinely maligned by ruling conservative politicians and Rupert Murdoch's competing mastheads -- will seek tens of millions of US Dollars in savings as its government funding continues to be cut.

"We anticipate we will farewell as many as 250 people through this process," ABC Managing Director David Anderson said outlining a five-year restructuring plan.

Anderson said the redundancies were inevitable after the broadcaster's budget was effectively slashed by Aus$84 million (US$58 million) over three years.

According to the ABC, its annual revenue from the government was around Aus$879 million this financial year.

ABC operates across the Australian continent, with reporters based in rural and remote areas, and is the nation's most trusted outlet according to a recent public opinion survey.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the restructuring was needed to adapt to a changing media landscape. He welcomed a plan to move 75 percent of staff out of the broadcaster's Sydney headquarters.

"The ABC needs to reflect all of Australia, and Sydney is not Australia," Fletcher told reporters.

The cutbacks follow a long list of redundancies and closures at Australian media outlets, with the crisis in the news business made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The national newswire AAP announced earlier this month it would cut half its staff after narrowly avoiding closure, and prior to that, News Corp had said it would stop printing more than 100 regional and local newspapers.

The media union said government funding cuts were vindictive and ideological, designed to undermine the independence of the broadcaster.

"The Coalition Government's war against the ABC... amounts to nothing less than vandalism of one of Australia's most trusted and valued public institutions," Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance chief executive Paul Murphy said.

Related Topics

Australia Business Budget Sydney David Independence Alliance Anderson Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Human Resources&#039; accomplishes C ..

6 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

34 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.