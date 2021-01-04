UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Quick Pattinson Ruled Out Of Third India Test

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Australian quick Pattinson ruled out of third India Test

Sydney, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian fast bowler James Pattinson was Monday ruled out of this week's third Test against India in Sydney after hurting his ribs during a fall at home, team officials said.

The 30-year-old, in the squad as back-up to established pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, will be assessed ahead of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.

"Pattinson injured his ribs in a fall at his property while on approved leave from the Melbourne (coronavirus) hub following the Boxing Day Test," cricket Australia said.

"He will not be replaced in the squad at this time and will be assessed further leading into the Brisbane Test match.

" Fellow fast bowlers Sean Abbott and Michael Neser are also in the squad, with the series finely poised after Australia won the first Test in Adelaide and India the second in Melbourne.

The third Test starts on Thursday.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Australia Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Lyon David Mitchell Hub Travis Head Tim Paine National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

8 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

9 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.