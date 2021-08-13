Australian report highlights carbon capture opportunities in industry

CANBERRA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia's national science agency has identified opportunities for carbon capture utilization (CCU) technologies to support new industries.

According to a roadmap published by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Friday, CCU could be used to create zero or low carbon building products and support growth opportunities while reducing carbon emissions.

Larry Marshall, the chief executive of the CSIRO, said CCU technologies could help Australia transition to a net zero emissions future while stimulating economic growth.

"No single technology will take us to net zero. The scale of our challenge in adapting to climate change and decarbonising our industries requires us to draw on every available tool," he said in a media release.

"The development and demonstration of high abatement technologies like CCU has the potential to have a significant impact, as part of our broader efforts to both reduce emissions and lift the competitiveness of our industries."