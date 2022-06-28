Australian research institute flags doubling of aged care labor shortage

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) --:A new report from an Australian research institute, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA), has shown that staff shortages are continuing to escalate the nation's aged care crisis.

The report, released on Tuesday, calculated that each year there would be a shortfall of 30,000 to 35,000 direct care workers, double what was forecast just one year earlier.

CEDA Senior Economist Cassandra Winzar said the buckling of Australia's aged care system was driven both by circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and inadequate government action.

"Miniscule levels of migration and increased levels of attrition in the sector, estimated to be around 65,000 workers a year, have exacerbated existing shortages," said Winzar.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, aged care homes became the frontline of the pandemic, which led to burnout among workers in the sector and has since seen droves of workers switch to other industries.