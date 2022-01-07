Australian researchers find common osteoporosis medication boosts immune response in lungs

SYDNEY, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Australian researchers have discovered that a common osteoporosis treatment boosts immune cells in the lung forming one of the first lines of defense against pathogens.

The findings, released by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research on Thursday, was published in eLife.

It found that bisphosphonate treatment stimulated lung macrophages to mount a stronger response against an immune challenge, which could reduce pneumonia risks.

Dr. Marcia Munoz, leading author of the paper, said previous clinical trials have suggested that bisphosphonate treatment has a beneficial effect in protecting against pneumonia, and the researchers want to understand the reasons behind it.

Bisphosphonates are a safe and effective class of osteoporosis medication that have been the standard-of-care since the 1990s to prevent loss of bone and reduce the risk of fractures.