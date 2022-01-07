UrduPoint.com

Australian Researchers Find Common Osteoporosis Medication Boosts Immune Response In Lungs

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Australian researchers find common osteoporosis medication boosts immune response in lungs

SYDNEY, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Australian researchers have discovered that a common osteoporosis treatment boosts immune cells in the lung forming one of the first lines of defense against pathogens.

The findings, released by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research on Thursday, was published in eLife.

It found that bisphosphonate treatment stimulated lung macrophages to mount a stronger response against an immune challenge, which could reduce pneumonia risks.

Dr. Marcia Munoz, leading author of the paper, said previous clinical trials have suggested that bisphosphonate treatment has a beneficial effect in protecting against pneumonia, and the researchers want to understand the reasons behind it.

Bisphosphonates are a safe and effective class of osteoporosis medication that have been the standard-of-care since the 1990s to prevent loss of bone and reduce the risk of fractures.

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

4 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

18 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

8 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

10 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.