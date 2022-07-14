Australian researchers find rare cell to fight blood cancers

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Australian oncologists have reported the discovery of a vital clue that could ultimately improve the treatment of blood cancers such as leukaemia and myeloma.

The researchers from the Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR Berghofer) and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center said their work sheds new light on a promising type of immunotherapy called T cell engaging bispecific therapy.

Dr Kyohei Nakamura from QIMR Berghofer said the therapy acted like a "missile control system" guiding the body's T cells to attack and eliminate blood cancer cells.

Prior to their research findings, published in Blood Advances and revealed on Thursday, it was unclear how the process actually worked, so Nakamura said unlocking its science could be a breakthrough to further develop the therapy.

The researchers found a comparatively rare cell, invariant natural killer T (iNKT), was like the "key that turns on the missile control system" enabling the immunotherapy to guide the T cells to target cancers.