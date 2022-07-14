UrduPoint.com

Australian Researchers Find Rare Cell To Fight Blood Cancers

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Australian researchers find rare cell to fight blood cancers

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Australian oncologists have reported the discovery of a vital clue that could ultimately improve the treatment of blood cancers such as leukaemia and myeloma.

The researchers from the Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR Berghofer) and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center said their work sheds new light on a promising type of immunotherapy called T cell engaging bispecific therapy.

Dr Kyohei Nakamura from QIMR Berghofer said the therapy acted like a "missile control system" guiding the body's T cells to attack and eliminate blood cancer cells.

Prior to their research findings, published in Blood Advances and revealed on Thursday, it was unclear how the process actually worked, so Nakamura said unlocking its science could be a breakthrough to further develop the therapy.

The researchers found a comparatively rare cell, invariant natural killer T (iNKT), was like the "key that turns on the missile control system" enabling the immunotherapy to guide the T cells to target cancers.

Related Topics

Attack Guide Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

5 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.