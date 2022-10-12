UrduPoint.com

Australian Researchers Racing To Document Indigenous Carvings On Dying Trees

October 12, 2022

Australian researchers racing to document Indigenous carvings on dying trees

CANBERRA, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:A team of researchers and Indigenous Australians are facing a race against time to document ancient carvings in the bark of dying boab trees.

In a study published on Wednesday, the team from Australian National University (ANU), the University of Canberra and the University of Western Australia detailed their work over the last two years to document the art before it is lost.

Working with five Indigenous Australians, the researchers found 12 boab trees with carvings dating back several hundreds years.

Sue O'Connor, leader of the project from the ANU school of Culture, History and Language, said it was becoming urgent to preserve the carvings before the trees die.

Found mostly in the Kimberley region of Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT), the boab is the only baobab found in Australia.

"Unlike most Australian trees, the inner wood of boabs is soft and fibrous and when the trees die, they just collapse," O'Connor said in a media release.

