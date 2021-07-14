Australian researchers successfully battle COVID-19 on multiple fronts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:Scientists from several of Australia's leading research centres have independently announced findings which shed light into COVID-19 and could ultimately help defeat future pandemics.

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac) in Melbourne have found a way to stop the ribonucleic acid (RNA) virus SARS-CoV-2 from replicating in infected human cells.

The discovery builds on a research, which started at Peter Mac in 2019. Researchers showed that a "gene editing tool", known as CRISPR, could eliminate abnormal RNA that drives children's cancers.

In collaboration with Doherty Institute researchers, this same approach has been shown to suppress replication of SARS-CoV-2 in a test-tube model.

At the core of their findings, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, is an enzyme (CRISPR-Cas13b) that binds to target RNAs and degrades part of the virus' genome needed to replicate inside cells. The collaborating team will now move to test this approach in animal studies and eventually a clinical trial.

Professor Sharon Lewin, from the Doherty Institute, said while the pandemic response was focussed on rolling out protective vaccines, there remained an urgent need for treatments specific to COVID-19 patients.