UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Researchers Successfully Battle COVID-19 On Multiple Fronts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Australian researchers successfully battle COVID-19 on multiple fronts

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:Scientists from several of Australia's leading research centres have independently announced findings which shed light into COVID-19 and could ultimately help defeat future pandemics.

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre (Peter Mac) in Melbourne have found a way to stop the ribonucleic acid (RNA) virus SARS-CoV-2 from replicating in infected human cells.

The discovery builds on a research, which started at Peter Mac in 2019. Researchers showed that a "gene editing tool", known as CRISPR, could eliminate abnormal RNA that drives children's cancers.

In collaboration with Doherty Institute researchers, this same approach has been shown to suppress replication of SARS-CoV-2 in a test-tube model.

At the core of their findings, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, is an enzyme (CRISPR-Cas13b) that binds to target RNAs and degrades part of the virus' genome needed to replicate inside cells. The collaborating team will now move to test this approach in animal studies and eventually a clinical trial.

Professor Sharon Lewin, from the Doherty Institute, said while the pandemic response was focussed on rolling out protective vaccines, there remained an urgent need for treatments specific to COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Australia Immunity Melbourne Same 2019 Cancer From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

21 minutes ago

Local Press: Hospitality leads UAE’s economic re ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

11 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.