Australian Researches Using Helpful Parasites To Treat Coeliac Disease

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :-- Researchers at the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine (AITHM) at James Cook University (JCU) have discovered gut parasites that could be used to treat coeliac disease.

The word "parasite" is often associated with dangerous invaders and disease, but AITHM immunologist Dr. Paul Giacomin and his team have shown how this is not always the case.

Results from a recent clinical trial, published in the journal of Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology and released to the public on Wednesday, showed that participants treated with an immune-modulating hookworm parasite displayed a greater tolerance to gluten and had reduced symptoms.

Giacomin said while there is still a lot to learn about the disease and the treatment, early results have been promising.

"What we do know is there were people in our clinical trial who performed amazingly well. They developed tolerance to gluten which was quite amazing, and surprising to them."

