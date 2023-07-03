Open Menu

Australian Resources Export Forecast To Fall From Record High: Report

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

CANBERRA, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Australia's resources export boom has peaked, according to government projections released on Monday.

The Department of Industry, Science and Resources published its latest quarterly report on the resources and energy industry, estimating exports climbed to a record 459 billion Australian Dollars (305.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the 2022-23 financial year.

It attributed the surge to the global energy prices amid high demand for fossil fuels.

However, it forecast that export earnings would fall to 394 billion Australian dollars (262.5 billion dollars) in 2023-24, as commodity prices decline.

The fall in fossil fuel exports is expected to be partly offset by exports of energy transition metals such as lithium and cobalt, which are estimated to have posted record earnings of 46 billion Australian dollars (30 billion dollars) for 2022-23, but will fall modestly in the outlook period as lower prices more than offset the impact of higher volumes.

Exports Cobalt Government Industry Billion

