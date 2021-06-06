Australian Richie Porte wins Criterium du Dauphine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Les Gets, France, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian Richie Porte won the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday as Ukrainian Mark Padun of Bahrain Victorious picked up his second stage win.

Recent Ineos recruit Porte, third in last year's Tour de France, went into the eighth and final stage in the overall lead and kept his head in the French Alps.