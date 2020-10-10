UrduPoint.com
Australian Rugby League Player Suspended Over Doping Test

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Australian rugby league player suspended over doping test

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Australia's National Rugby League was rocked by a doping scandal Saturday, with experienced Parramatta Eels centre Michael Jennings testing positive to performance-enhancing substances.

Jennings, who has played for both Australia and Tonga, was provisionally suspended after returning a positive A-sample for Ligandrol and Ibutamoren, both prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The NRL said he was tested on September 21 with the results coming through on Friday.

Reports said he was door-knocked by Sport Integrity Australia agents at his home early Saturday, and his mobile phone and computer were seized.

"Mr. Jennings is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant sport, including rugby league, while the provisional suspension is in place," the NRL added in a statement.

It ruled him out of Saturday's elimination final between the Eels and South Sydney.

Under the sport's anti-doping policy, the 32-year-old, who is yet to comment publicly, has the option to have a B-sample analysed.

His club Parramatta said it was in contact with Jennings and "will continue to offer him and his family our full wellbeing support".

Ibutamoren is a growth hormone while Ligandrol, an anabolic agent, helps build muscle. Australian relay world-record holder Shayna Jack also tested positive for Ligandrol ahead of last year's world swimming championships.

