UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Rules, NRL To Play On Despite Virus Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Australian rules, NRL to play on despite virus threat

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Australian rules season will begin on Thursday as scheduled after administrators joined the National Rugby League in refusing to cancel games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Football League (AFL) said matches would be played without crowds and the number of regular season rounds cut from 23 to 17, with the playing time of games also reduced slightly.

"The reality is that this season will not look like any other... but footy is resilient and footy will find a way," AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan told reporters late Wednesday of the hugely popular sport.

The NRL is also pressing ahead with its season after clubs and the players' association unanimously backed the move.

"All 16 clubs have reaffirmed their support for the NRL's decision to continuing playing matches behind closed doors during the global coronavirus pandemic," official website nrl.com reported.

Other major sporting codes in Australia have cancelled or suspended their activities because of the outbreak, including cricket, rugby union and basketball.

Football's A-League plans to go ahead without crowds.

The AFL season will kick off Thursday when defending champions Richmond meet Carlton at an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground, while round two of the NRL begins when Canterbury Bulldogs play North Queensland Cowboys in Sydney on the same night.

Nathan Buckley, coach of AFL team Collingwood, said sport could play a crucial role in lifting spirits during the virus crisis.

"Maybe we provide a little bit more normality," he said.

But former player Brendan Fevola questioned why the season was going ahead when society as a whole was dealing with unprecedented restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

"I don't know who they think they are... the AFL has to make money for tv rights but it's not all about money all the time. Just cancel it," he said.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Australia Richmond Melbourne Sydney Same Money TV All From Coach National Refinery Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

5 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

8 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.