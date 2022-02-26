UrduPoint.com

Australian Running Great And Bannister Rival John Landy Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Australian running great and Bannister rival John Landy dies

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Athletics trailblazer John Landy, the second man to break the four-minute mile after arch-rival Roger Bannister, has died aged 91, sporting officials said Saturday.

The Australian former mile and 1500m world record holder passed away at his home on Thursday.

Landy was renowned for his rivalry with England's Bannister as they both sought to make history and conquer the four-minute mark.

Bannister was first, clocking 3:59.4 in Oxford on May 6, 1954. But Landy went better 46 days later in Finland with a time of 3:58.0 -- a record that stood for the next three years.

"If Australia needed a role model, it is John Landy," said Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates.

"He was a pioneer -- and his rivalry with Roger Bannister, as the pair closed on the sub-four-minute mark for the mile, captured not only Australia's imagination, but that of the world." The two-time Olympian will also be remembered for one of the most selfless sporting acts of the 20th century, during the mile at the 1956 Australian championships.

With about a lap and a half to go, young compatriot Ron Clarke tripped and fell.

Landy leapt over him but then turned back to help him to his feet as the field rushed past. Incredibly, Landy was still able to chase down the leaders and win.

It was voted the finest sporting moment of the century at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame Gala in 1999.

"John knew what it took to excel at the highest level, and his determination to reach new heights has inspired generations of Australian distance runners," said Athletics Australia President Jan Swinhoe.

"His athleticism was only matched by his sportsmanship and his service to others, and those qualities have allowed him to leave behind a powerful legacy."In later life, Landy served as governor of Victoria state from 2001-2006.

Related Topics

Century World Governor Australia Died Victoria Young Man Oxford Finland May Olympics From

Recent Stories

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AG ..

Govt has no intention to restrict social media: AGP

8 hours ago
 Pakistan safest place for sports related activitie ..

Pakistan safest place for sports related activities : Hasaan Khawar

8 hours ago
 Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence mov ..

Opposition failed in long march, no-confidence move: Shibli Faraz

9 hours ago
 Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pak ..

Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan's progress: President

9 hours ago
 Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

Kontaveit, Swiatek to meet for Qatar Open title

9 hours ago
 Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati leaves four dead in Madagascar

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>