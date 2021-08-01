TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Australian Matt Wearn claimed the men's laser gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Before the medal race, Wearn already had an advantage of 22 net points on the overall ranking over second-placed Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway. Despite a second-place finish in the medal race, Wearn emerged as the winner of the class with 53 net points.

Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, placed third before the medal race, clinched the silver, edging Tomasgaard to third place.

Wearn gave Australia its third successive Olympic gold medal in the laser men. Tom Slingsby won it for Australia in 2012 and Tom Burton in 2016. The laser men is the second event in which Australia has won three sailing gold medals, after the 470 men event.

"It was just nice to go out there today and enjoy the race and finish off with a second place in the medal race," Wearn said after winning the gold medal.