Australian scientists discover possible "first predators on Earth"

CANBERRA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) --:Australian scientists have discovered a "lost world" of ancient organisms that lived in Earth's waterways billions of years ago.

In a study published on Thursday, a team from Australian National University (ANU) revealed the discovery of the Protosterol Biota, a microscopic creature that could have been the first predator on Earth, hunting and devouring bacteria.

A member of the eukaryotes family of organisms, the Protosterol Biota was abundant in marine ecosystems around the world and likely played a key role in shaping ecosystems.

Modern forms of eukaryotes include fungi, plants, animals and single-celled organisms. It is thought that all nucleated creatures trace back to the Last Eukaryotic Common Ancestor (LECA), which lived more than 1.2 billion years ago.