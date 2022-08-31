Australian scientists to develop technology to harvest resources from wastewater

CANBERRA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:A team of Australian scientists has been awarded funding to develop technology that harvests resources from wastewater.

The Australian National University (ANU) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Wednesday announced more than 1 million Australian Dollars (685,000 U.S. dollars) in funding for the inaugural ANU-CSIRO Agri-Food Collaboration Program.

Inspired by breakthroughs in biological research, the team will seek to address the need to sustain Australia's agriculture industry in the face of climate change.

Australia is a net exporter of food but the agriculture industry is largely reliant on imported fertilizer.

Harvesting resources including nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium from recycled organic waste for circular fertilizers would help make farming more sustainable.

Caitlin Byrt, an ANU plant scientist, said there was high demand for the technologies across multiple industries.