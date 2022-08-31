UrduPoint.com

Australian Scientists To Develop Technology To Harvest Resources From Wastewater

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Australian scientists to develop technology to harvest resources from wastewater

CANBERRA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:A team of Australian scientists has been awarded funding to develop technology that harvests resources from wastewater.

The Australian National University (ANU) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Wednesday announced more than 1 million Australian Dollars (685,000 U.S. dollars) in funding for the inaugural ANU-CSIRO Agri-Food Collaboration Program.

Inspired by breakthroughs in biological research, the team will seek to address the need to sustain Australia's agriculture industry in the face of climate change.

Australia is a net exporter of food but the agriculture industry is largely reliant on imported fertilizer.

Harvesting resources including nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium from recycled organic waste for circular fertilizers would help make farming more sustainable.

Caitlin Byrt, an ANU plant scientist, said there was high demand for the technologies across multiple industries.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Agriculture National University From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

38 minutes ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

2 hours ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.