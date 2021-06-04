UrduPoint.com
Australian Sides Pull Out Of Champions League After Covid Rejig

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Australian sides pull out of Champions League after Covid rejig

Kuala Lumpur, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar have pulled out of the Asian Champions League, organisers said Friday, after an A-League overhaul caused scheduling clashes.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the withdrawals, but not give any explanation.

However it came hours after the A-League said its finals schedule had been rejigged to run from June 11-26, because of coronavirus restrictions prompted by an outbreak in Victoria state.

Brisbane were due to face Philippine team Kaya FC-Iloilo on June 20 in the Champions League preliminary round, and Melbourne were to play Japan's Cerezo Osaka the following day.

Sydney had a group stage match against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors scheduled for June 26.

