Australian sides pull out of Champions League after Covid rejig

Kuala Lumpur, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar have pulled out of the Asian Champions League, organisers said Friday, after an A-League overhaul caused scheduling clashes.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the withdrawals, but not give any explanation.

However it came hours after the A-League said its finals schedule had been rejigged to run from June 11-26, because of coronavirus restrictions prompted by an outbreak in Victoria state.

Brisbane were due to face Philippine team Kaya FC-Iloilo on June 20 in the Champions League preliminary round, and Melbourne were to play Japan's Cerezo Osaka the following day.

Sydney had a group stage match against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors scheduled for June 26.