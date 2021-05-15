UrduPoint.com
Australian Sprint Star Ewan Out Of Giro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Australian sprint star Ewan out of Giro

Guardia Sanframondi, Italie, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Australian Caleb Ewan pulled out of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday some 35km into the eighth stage having been dropped by the main pack in the early running.

The 26-year-old Lotto Soudal leader won stage five earlier in the week and stage seven on Friday, and was leading the sprint points classification.

Ewan is scheduled to race the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana this season with the aim of winning stages in all three Grand Tours in one season.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

