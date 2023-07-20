Open Menu

Australian Star Sam Kerr Out Of First Two World Cup Games With Injury

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Australian star Sam Kerr out of first two World Cup games with injury

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Co-hosts Australia suffered a major setback Thursday with captain and star striker Sam Kerr ruled out of at least their first two Women's World Cup games with a calf injury.

The Chelsea forward is the country's all-time leading scorer and the face of the tournament, but will miss the Matildas' opening match against Ireland later Thursday and the clash with Nigeria next week.

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training," she said in a statement. "I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from what we came here to achieve.

"Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight, but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now," added the 29-year-old.

Arsenal defender Steph Catley will take over as captain against Ireland, with Mary Fowler starting up front in place of Kerr.

The team said their medical team will "re-assess her following our second group-stage match".

Kerr made her Australia debut aged just 15 and has gone on to become one of the best players in women's football, with her profile soaring to new heights since moving to Chelsea in 2020.

She has been shortlisted for the women's Ballon d'Or and nominated for the Best FIFA Women's Player consistently since 2017.

In 2019, Kerr became the first Australian, man or woman, to score a hat-trick at a World Cup, but winning a major trophy with her country has eluded her.

Related Topics

Football World Australia FIFA Man Mary Ireland Nigeria Women 2017 2019 2020 From Share Best Chelsea

Recent Stories

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

9 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

16 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous