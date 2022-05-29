UrduPoint.com

Australian State Announces Flu Vaccines Free Amid Battle Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Australian state announces flu vaccines free amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:Influenza vaccines have been made free for all South Australians in a bid to ease the growing pressure on the health system.

Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia (SA), on Sunday announced that flu vaccines would be made free until June 30 effective immediately.

Previously, only pensioners, young children and immunocompromised people were eligible for free flu vaccines, with everyone else facing out-of-pocket costs.

Malinauskas said the move would relieve pressure on SA's hospitals amid a spike in flu and coronavirus infections.

"We must do everything we can to ensure as many South Australians as possible are immunized against both COVID-19 and influenza to ease pressure on our hospitals," he said.

"The dual challenge of broad community spread of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time during winter threatens to put further pressure on a hospital system already facing significant demand," he said.

Related Topics

Australia Young Same June Influenza Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

8 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

17 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.