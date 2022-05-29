Australian state announces flu vaccines free amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:Influenza vaccines have been made free for all South Australians in a bid to ease the growing pressure on the health system.

Peter Malinauskas, the premier of South Australia (SA), on Sunday announced that flu vaccines would be made free until June 30 effective immediately.

Previously, only pensioners, young children and immunocompromised people were eligible for free flu vaccines, with everyone else facing out-of-pocket costs.

Malinauskas said the move would relieve pressure on SA's hospitals amid a spike in flu and coronavirus infections.

"We must do everything we can to ensure as many South Australians as possible are immunized against both COVID-19 and influenza to ease pressure on our hospitals," he said.

"The dual challenge of broad community spread of COVID-19 and influenza at the same time during winter threatens to put further pressure on a hospital system already facing significant demand," he said.