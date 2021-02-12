Australian state goes back in lockdown as UK economy shrinks record amount

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Australia ordered more than six million people into an emergency coronavirus lockdown Friday, throwing a showpiece tennis tournament into disarray as the pandemic's economic cost was laid bare in badly hit Britain.

The decision to confine the people of Melbourne and surrounding areas to their homes for five days illustrates the tough choices faced by many nations as they struggle to balance reopening and keeping infections under control.

"It's rough. It's going to be a rough few days for everyone," said tennis star Serena Williams, reacting to the lockdown news moments after her latest victory.

The move comes as the Covid-19 death toll heads towards 2.4 million, with 107 million people sickened since its emergence a little over a year ago.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said the lockdown was needed to halt an outbreak of the "hyper-infectious" UK strain of Covid-19, which leaked from a quarantine hotel at Melbourne airport.

"I am confident that this short, sharp circuit-breaker will be effective. We will be able to smother this," he said.

But the timing for Melbourne could not be worse.

The city -- Covid-free for three months -- is currently hosting the Australian Open Grand Slam, with tens of thousands of socially distanced fans gathering to watch international players.

While play will continue under the restrictions, fans will no longer be permitted and players must restrict themselves to biosecure "bubbles".

The shutdown will not comfort Japan's Olympic organisers, with the much more complicated Tokyo games due to kick off in July after multiple delays.

And closer to home, Melbourne business owners were left distraught at being forced to close over Valentine's Day weekend, when many had hoped to recoup losses following the brutal 100-day lockdown last year.