Australian State Issues Warning Over New Measles Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SYDNEY, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Australian state of Victoria has issued a health alert over measles infection, as a new case was identified in a returned overseas traveller.

The state's health department said in a statement on Saturday that the case was infectious at a number of premises between Feb.

16 and Feb. 17.

The public exposure sites for the case include a restaurant, a cinema and a pharmacy.

The authority urged people, who attended the listed exposure sites during the specified dates and times, to monitor for symptoms of measles, adding that symptoms can develop seven to 18 days after exposure.

