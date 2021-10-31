Australian state of Victoria reaches 80 pct vaccination rate

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's state of Victoria on Sunday officially passed the milestone of 80 percent of the population over 16 having been fully vaccinated, as daily case numbers in the state continued to drop.

Victoria reported 1,036 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths in the 24 hours to midnight Saturday, an encouraging drop from 1,355 new cases reported on Saturday and 1,656 on Friday.

Currently 702 COVID-19 patients in the state are in hospital, with 128 in intensive care and 80 requiring ventilation.

The state's death toll in its latest outbreak is 305.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 177 new locally acquired cases and one death in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.