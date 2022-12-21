Australian state of Victoria reports new imported measles case

SYDNEY, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Health authorities of the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday reported a new measles case.

A 41-year-old traveler who departed from India was infectious on Dec. 12 on a return flight from Bangkok of Thailand to Melbourne.

The state's health department unveiled multiple public exposure sites the case had spent time in, with people who attended these sites urged to seek medical care if they develop symptoms, and to wear a mask and call ahead to ensure they can be isolated from others.

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads quickly with close contact, especially in those who are not fully vaccinated.

The illness usually begins with common cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, red eyes and a cough, followed by a fever and a rash.

"People can develop pneumonia and other serious complications from measles, and particularly children may need to be hospitalized," said Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

According to the health department, Victoria has now reported six measles cases since January 2022, including people who are not fully immunized and who have traveled overseas or been in contact with returned overseas travelers.