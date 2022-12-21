UrduPoint.com

Australian State Of Victoria Reports New Imported Measles Case

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Australian state of Victoria reports new imported measles case

SYDNEY, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Health authorities of the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday reported a new measles case.

A 41-year-old traveler who departed from India was infectious on Dec. 12 on a return flight from Bangkok of Thailand to Melbourne.

The state's health department unveiled multiple public exposure sites the case had spent time in, with people who attended these sites urged to seek medical care if they develop symptoms, and to wear a mask and call ahead to ensure they can be isolated from others.

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads quickly with close contact, especially in those who are not fully vaccinated.

The illness usually begins with common cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, red eyes and a cough, followed by a fever and a rash.

"People can develop pneumonia and other serious complications from measles, and particularly children may need to be hospitalized," said Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

According to the health department, Victoria has now reported six measles cases since January 2022, including people who are not fully immunized and who have traveled overseas or been in contact with returned overseas travelers.

Related Topics

India Thailand Victoria Melbourne Bangkok January May From

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

19 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

50 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.