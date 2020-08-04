Australian state pushes new penalties on breach of COVID-19 orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SYDNEY -- Australian state of Victoria introduced new harsh penalties on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, as the state recorded a further 439 infections.

Those who breach orders to self-isolate will face fines of up to 4,957 Australian Dollars (3,535 U.S. dollars), while repeat offenders could face court and penalties of up to 20,000 Australian dollars (14,276 U.S. dollars).

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia exported a total of 11.2 million tons of coal in the first seven months of this year, a decrease of 46.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to official data on Tuesday.

The sharp decline, said the Mongolian Customs General Administration, is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- A series of Peking opera performances will be presented online during an upcoming art season in China, according to Tuesday's China Culture Daily.

Sixteen Peking opera troupes across the country, including the National Peking Opera Company, will take part in the online event, scheduled from Aug. 8 to Sept. 4, the newspaper said.

NEW DELHI -- The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,855,745 in India as 52,050 new cases and 803 deaths were registered during the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 38,938, showed the data released by the health ministry.

Tuesday was the sixth consecutive day when over 50,000 fresh cases were detected across the country in a single day.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,423.

The daily caseload rose above 30 in two days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

BOGOTA -- The Colombian Ministry of Health on Monday raised the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 327,850, with 11,017 deaths.

According to the authorities, tests detected 10,199 new infections and 367 more patients died in the past 24 hours.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia confirmed on Tuesday that one more U.S. diplomat tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected U.S. diplomats in the country to four.

A statement from the Health Ministry described the latest U.S. patient as a senior diplomat at the U.S. embassy to Cambodia, who had traveled from the United States to Cambodia recently via a connecting flight in South Korea.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil on Monday recorded 561 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 94,665, according to the country's health ministry.

Meanwhile, tests have detected 16,641 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,750,318, said the ministry.