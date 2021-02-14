UrduPoint.com
Australian State Records 2 New Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Australian state records 2 new cases of COVID-19

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The state of Victoria, which is hosting the Australian Open, recorded two new locally-acquired cases on Sunday, taking the total active cases to 22.

Victoria entered a five-day lock-down on Saturday to help control a virus outbreak stemming from the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn, which was being used to quarantine returned overseas travelers.

"The two most recent cases are a child and a woman, both who attended a private dining venue in Sydney Road, Coburg, on the night of Feb. 6. They are from separate households," Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said.

"Both have been in isolation since Feb. 12 and both tested and returned a positive sample in isolation on Feb. 13."Foley said there were 940 people linked to the Holiday Inn cluster that were considered close contacts.

Meanwhile, a tennis player from Greece who participated in the ATP Cup in Australia in early February tested positive for COVID-19 while in South Africa.

Michail Pervolarakis said he had tested positive shortly after leaving Australia, however, Tennis Australia Chief Craig Tiley said there would be no changes to the AO schedule and played down links to other Greek players at the tournament including world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"The good news for us is he tested (negative) and then left, before he tested positive," Tiley told Channel Nine."There's a fair bit of time and travel time; and of course, he's traveling to most of the hot spots of the world and the chances of becoming infected in those hot spots is fairly high."

