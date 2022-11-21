UrduPoint.com

Australian State To Establish More Refuges To Support Domestic Violence Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Australian state to establish more refuges to support domestic violence victims

SYDNEY, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Authorities of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday announced to establish more refuges to provide support services for domestic violence victims.

The 39 new refuges will be designed in the new Core and Cluster model, an innovative approach that provides independent living and access to critical services such as counselling, legal assistance and further education on site, said NSW Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward.

The refuges, to be established in areas where there is high unmet demand for services, are expected to support 2,900 more women and children each year who have escaped domestic abuse.

The Monday announcement is part of the NSW government's funding of more than 426 million Australian Dollars (about 283 million U.

S. dollars) being invested in the Core and Cluster program to deliver new refuges that will be operational by the end of 2025-2026.

NSW Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said in addition to the Core and Cluster program, approximately 200 social and affordable homes for women experiencing domestic and family violence will be provided, as well as dedicated support for up to 3,200 accompanied children and young people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.

Domestic and family violence was the leading cause of homelessness for women and children in NSW, with 39 percent of all people who accessed specialist homelessness services in 2019-2020 reporting that they had experienced domestic and family violence, according to the authorities.

Related Topics

Australia Education Young Wales SITE Women Family All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

1 day ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

2 days ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.