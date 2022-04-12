Australian state wins 2026 Commonwealth Games bid

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The Australian state of Victoria announced on Tuesday that it has won its bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will see scores of nations come together for what is dubbed a "Friendly Games".

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the hosting of the Games would follow a new "multi-city model", as events would be held across multiple rural regions in the state.

Hubs would be established in four regional hubs in the state, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. Each of the towns, with populations under 300,000, would have its own athletes' village and sport program, with the opening ceremony to be held in Melbourne.

"It's a great honor to have Victoria chosen as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games - we can't wait to welcome the world to all of our state," said Andrews while making the announcement.

The event is expected to generate more than three billion Australian Dollars (about 2.23 billion U.S. dollars) for Victoria's economy and create more than 600 full-time jobs.

"The Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria is great for jobs, hospitality and our economy," said Andrews.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll welcomed the decision, adding that it would further bolster sport in Australia as Brisbane prepares to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

"We have spoken about the green and gold runway leading into Brisbane 2032. Now to host a Commonwealth Games in 2026 is a major marker on that runway."The Games are expected to have a total of 72 Commonwealth nations, countries formerly under the British empire, participating in sports such as badminton, cricket, hockey and table tennis.