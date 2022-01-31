UrduPoint.com

Australian States Release Back-to-school Plans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SYDNEY, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:Schools in Australia's worst-hit states in the COVID-19 pandemic are on track to reopen from Monday amid the surge of infections.

The state of Victoria reported 10,053 new COVID-19 infections and another eight deaths on Monday. There are 873 patients being treated in hospitals.

As students in the state set to return for Term 1 this week, all staff and students are encouraged to practice COVID-19 safe measures.

Surveillance testing will be strongly recommended in education settings. Victorian Deputy Premier and Education Minister James Merlino said more than 6 million rapid antigen tests will be delivered by Monday.

Students in Grade 3 and above are required to wear masks indoors. Teachers will be required to wear masks at all times when not actively teaching or communicating with students.

