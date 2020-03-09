Australian stocks plunge 7.33% on oil rout, virus fears

Sydney, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Australian stocks plunged more than seven percent on Monday, its worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis on fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus and plummeting oil prices.

The benchmark ASX 200 dropped 7.33 percent, or 455.60 points, to close at 5,760.60, while the broader All Ordinaries lost 7.40 percent, or 465.10 points, to finish at 5,822,40.