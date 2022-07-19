UrduPoint.com

Australian Students Urged To Wear Masks As Schools Reopen Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 12:50 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) --:Authorities and schools in some Australian states have urged students and staff to wear masks as schools reopen amid increasing COVID-19 community transmissions.

Although the government of the state of Victoria has rejected the notion of reapplying mandatory mask, the Department of Education and Training Victoria issued a letter, urging students aged eight and over and all staff in schools to wear masks when in class from now to the end of winter.

"The action will help make sure as many students and staff as possible are protected from COVID and other winter illnesses," read the letter issued on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, 12,201 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, the highest daily increase since June, according to data from Victoria on Tuesday. There were 25 additional deaths on the day and 897 hospitalization reported during the same time.

The education department of the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) also "strongly" encourages all staff and students to wear masks for the first four weeks of the new term that started on Monday.

