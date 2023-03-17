Australian study links poor sleep to brain health

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Poor sleep in middle age can have a negative impact on brain health, according to a recent study by researchers from the Australian National University (ANU).

The study, which was published on Thursday, examined the sleep habits of 29,000 people aged between 37 and 73.

It found that getting fewer than six hours of sleep a day or more than nine hours was associated with lower brain volume and cognitive measures, which are crucial for things like reaction time and memory.

Daytime dozing was also found linked to impaired brain health.

Tergel Namsrai, leader of the research and a PhD candidate at ANU, said the findings could provide the basis for combating neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

"The mechanisms underlying the link between sleep and brain health are not well understood - there's a lot of work to be done," she said in a statement.

"But our study shows it could be an important target if we want to improve brain health into old age and delay the onset of dementia."