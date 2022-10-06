UrduPoint.com

Australian Study Reveals Severe Impact Of European Contact On Pacific Populations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Australian study reveals severe impact of European contact on Pacific populations

CANBERRA, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) --:Pacific island nations suffered severe depopulation from diseases introduced by European settlers, Australian researchers have found.

According to a new study recently published in the Journal of Archaeological Science by Australian National University (ANU), population declines in Pacific island nations as a consequence of diseases introduced by initial contact with European vessels were larger than previously thought.

On the main island of Tonga alone the population was found to have declined between 70 and 86 percent following first contact with Europeans, according to the study.

Study co-authors Phillip Parton from the ANU school of Culture, History and Language and the Australian Research Council's Geoffrey Clark used data from aerial laser scanning and archaeological research to estimate Tonga's population at between 100,000 and 120,000 prior to European contact.

"This improved understanding of the past has allowed us to show a significant population decline from 50,000 to 60,000 to 10,000 during a 50-year period on the main island of Tongatapu in the Kingdom of Tonga," Parton said in a media release.

