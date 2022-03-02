UrduPoint.com

Australian Supermarket Launches Fleet Of Delivery Drones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SYDNEY, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:Major Australian supermarket, Coles, announced on Wednesday the launch of the nation's first grocery drone delivery service.

The project is a collaboration between Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google, and the national supermarket chain. It would begin a test run of the service in Australia's capital city, Canberra, offering delivery of more than 250 everyday food items via drones.

"By partnering with Wing, we're able to offer our online customers another convenient option to purchase the Coles items they know and love, and get them delivered straight to their door," said Coles Chief Executive of eCommerce Ben Hassing.

General Manager of Wing Australia Simon Rossi said their drones, which could deliver small items in 10 minutes or less, have already made more than 30,000 deliveries this year compared with 100,000 over the entirety of 2021.

