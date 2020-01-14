UrduPoint.com
Australian Survives Three Weeks Lost In Crocodile-infested Forest

Tue 14th January 2020

Australian survives three weeks lost in crocodile-infested forest

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :An Australian man was found alive and well after being lost for three weeks in a crocodile-infested rain forest in the far north of the country, police said Tuesday.

Milan Lemic disappeared after his vehicle became bogged down on December 22 while travelling through the Daintree forest in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Police initially feared Lemic, 29, had been eaten by a crocodile, which are numerous in the region, but after days of searching were unable to locate any of the reptiles big enough to have taken him.

He was finally found by police on Monday several kilometres (miles) from his abandoned vehicle.

"He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rain forest for three weeks," police said in a statement.

Lemic survived on wild fruit and berries, they said.

