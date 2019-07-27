Australian swimmer Jack fails drug test, denies wrongdoing

(@FahadShabbir)

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Australian relay world-record holder Shayna Jack denied wrongdoing on Saturday after she failed a drugs test and was forced to miss the swimming world championships in South Korea.

The 20-year-old, part of Australia's 4x100m freestyle team that set a world record at last year's Commonwealth Games, failed an out-of-competition test late last month and has been suspended, Swimming Australia said.

Jack, who returned home days before the start of the world championships in South Korea citing "personal reasons", denied deliberately taking a banned substance.

Australian officials ushered Jack back to Australia from a world championship training camp in Japan after the results of the June 26 test and gave her a provisional suspension, Swimming Australia said.

"Swimming Australia is and always has been committed to a clean sport," CEO Leigh Russell said in a statement.