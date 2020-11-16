UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Swimmer Jack Has Doping Ban Cut To Two Years

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Australian swimmer Jack has doping ban cut to two years

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, a member of the world record-breaking 4x100m freestyle relay team, on Monday had her doping ban reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport with the suspension ending days before the Tokyo Olympics.

Jack was banned by Swimming Australia for four years after testing positive for the muscle growth agent ligandrol in an out-of-competition test in June 2019.

The freestyle specialist claimed it entered her system by contamination and has fought to clear her name.

Lausanne-based CAS, sport's highest court, concluded that "on the balance of probabilities" Jack "did not intentionally ingest ligandrol" and reduced her ban to two years dating from July 12, 2019.

That means that she could, in theory, compete in the postponed Olympics that start on July 23, 2021.

She would however be ineligible during the qualification process in the preceding months.

Jack said on Instagram that "I will walk a little taller tonight with the fact that this ordeal is finally over".

She said the court had "confirmed in emphatic terms that I did not intentionally, knowingly or recklessly use Ligandrol in any manner".

She added: "There was no evidence produced by my accusers as to how this substance entered my system.

"The anti-doping rules are far from satisfactory and can produce results that are far from fair.

"In my case, I have proven that I have NOT ever cheated, nor used prohibited substances intentionally or knowingly. I will still incur two years out of the sport in which I love."At the time, the Australian team said the case was "bitterly disappointing and embarrassing."

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo June July 2019 Olympics From Instagram Court Love

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

17 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

26 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.