Australian Team At Beijing Winter Olympics Praised As Country's Best

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

CANBERRA, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:Team Australia at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games has been praised as the most successful in the country's history.

Australian athletes won four medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics - one gold, two silver and one bronze - beating the previous winter games record of three set in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Geoff Lipshut, Australia's Chef de Mission, said the team at the Beijing Winter Olympics was the best he has been associated with.

"The number of medal opportunities we had at these Games is far beyond anything I have experienced," he said in a recent media release.

"Before these Games I said if we managed four medals, that would be fantastic because that's unknown territory for an Australian Team. And it is fantastic."

