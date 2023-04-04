Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Australian Technology To Aid Landmine Clearing Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Australian technology to aid landmine clearing efforts

CANBERRA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Australia's national science agency has developed new technology to help global landmine clearing efforts.

The new detection technology, revealed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to coincide with International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on Tuesday, uses magnetic resonance technology capable of detecting the molecular signature of explosives used in landmines.

It is more reliable than metal detectors currently used to detect landmines as well as being cost-effective.

The CSIRO has established a new company, MRead, to develop the technology into hand-held detectors.

"The precision of this technology will be a game-changer for landmine-clearing efforts, delivering a solution that is faster and more reliable than current detectors, which in turn protects the people doing the clearing and expands the range of clearing efforts to make the world a safer place," Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, said in a media release.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Media

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

6 minutes ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

6 minutes ago
 Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign ..

Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign this month in Italy

7 minutes ago
 Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in B ..

Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

7 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Au ..

DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority&#039;s president

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Si ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Signature feature for engineerin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.