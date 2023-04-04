Australian technology to aid landmine clearing efforts

CANBERRA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Australia's national science agency has developed new technology to help global landmine clearing efforts.

The new detection technology, revealed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) to coincide with International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on Tuesday, uses magnetic resonance technology capable of detecting the molecular signature of explosives used in landmines.

It is more reliable than metal detectors currently used to detect landmines as well as being cost-effective.

The CSIRO has established a new company, MRead, to develop the technology into hand-held detectors.

"The precision of this technology will be a game-changer for landmine-clearing efforts, delivering a solution that is faster and more reliable than current detectors, which in turn protects the people doing the clearing and expands the range of clearing efforts to make the world a safer place," Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, said in a media release.