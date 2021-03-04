UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Teen Dies After Box Jellyfish Sting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Australian teen dies after box jellyfish sting

Brisbane, Australia, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :An Australian teenager has died after a suspected box jellyfish sting, authorities said Thursday, in a rare case believed to be the country's first such death in 15 years.

Health officials said the 17-year-old was stung while swimming at Bamaga, a remote community on the tip of Cape York in Australia's far north, on February 22.

He was airlifted to a hospital where he died on March 1, according to police.

The Australian box jellyfish, or Chironex fleckeri, is among the world's most venomous creatures.

It is found primarily in Australia's tropical northern waters, where swimmers are warned to keep out of the ocean or wear a full-body protective swimsuit during the summer "stinger season".

Marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin said it was Australia's first recorded box jellyfish death since 2006.

"Unfortunately, that (previous) fatality also occurred in Bamaga," she told public broadcaster ABC.

Gershwin said deaths were avoidable but people living far from cities were most vulnerable.

hr/dm/lb/axn

Related Topics

World Police Australia Died York February March From

Recent Stories

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

1 minute ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

3 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

3 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

3 minutes ago

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

19 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.