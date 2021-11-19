Australian Test captain Paine quits over texting scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Tim Paine announced his shock resignation as Australian Test cricket captain on Friday over what he described as an inappropriate "private text exchange" with a then-colleague.

"I'm sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport," said a tearful Paine, as he announced he was stepping down from a role that he described as "the greatest privilege" of his life.