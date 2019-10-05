UrduPoint.com
Australian Travel-blogging Couple Held In Iran Released: Canberra

Australian travel-blogging couple held in Iran released: Canberra

Sydney, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An Australian travel-blogging couple who were last month revealed to be detained in Iran have been released, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday.

Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been returned to Australia, Payne said, but a third Australian citizen identified as having been recently arrested by Iranian authorities remained in detention.

