Australian travel-blogging couple held in Iran released: Canberra

Sydney, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An Australian travel-blogging couple who were last month revealed to be detained in Iran have been released, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday.

Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been returned to Australia, Payne said, but a third Australian citizen identified as having been recently arrested by Iranian authorities remained in detention.