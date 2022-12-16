UrduPoint.com

Australian Travelers Warned To Prepare For Travel Chaos At Holiday Season

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Australian travelers warned to prepare for travel chaos at holiday season

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :People traveling through major Australian airports have been warned to expect longer waiting times and possible delays, as millions are forecast to flood airports this holiday season.

According to local media reports, security queues at some Australian airports started to be lengthy on Friday, and a few people had been "caught short" and might have missed their flights.

In a statement released last week, Geoff Culbert, Chief Executive Officer at Sydney Airport, said the airport is expecting its busiest holiday period since 2019, with more than 2.2 million people set to pass through the terminals from Dec. 12 to Jan. 1.

Travelers need to arrive two hours before departure for domestic flights, and three hours ahead for international flights, as some parts of the operation are still "fragile" and understaffed for the potential crowds, said Culbert.

In the state of Queensland, Brisbane airport's head of public affairs Stephen Beckett said a record of 14,300 people would travel through the international terminal on Friday, with many of them attempting to return home or visit family before the weekend.

"If you're traveling today, we do recommend that you arrive 90 minutes before a domestic flight and pre-book your Ubers and taxis," said Beckett.

"Make sure you're aware of what can't go in your hand luggage and remember just pack your patience."

Related Topics

Flood Visit Brisbane Sydney 2019 Family Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

11 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

12 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

12 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.