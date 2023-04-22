UrduPoint.com

Australian Treasurer Hosts Roundtable On Path To Becoming Renewable Energy Superpower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Australian Treasurer hosts roundtable on path to becoming renewable energy superpower

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers has convened a roundtable of experts to chart a course toward the country becoming a renewable superpower.

Chalmers on Saturday hosted discussions with leading clean energy experts and investors including banks and global asset managers on Australia's transformation to clean energy.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Chalmers said Australia must embrace its big opportunities in the sector over the next "defining decade." "Australia has a huge opportunity to be a renewable energy superpower but to grab this opportunity, we must align efforts across the economy," he said in a media release on Friday.

"Today's Investor Roundtable focused on investment opportunities for Australia in the net zero transformation, action needed to support the growth of sustainable finance in Australia, and opportunities to unlock savings for consumers through better financing energy performance upgrades."His comments echoed those of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who in mid-2022 declared that Australia has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a renewable energy superpower.

Australia ranks high globally for deposits of minerals that are essential for the transition to clean energy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Media

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

18 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

48 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.