Australian Treasurer hosts roundtable on path to becoming renewable energy superpower

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers has convened a roundtable of experts to chart a course toward the country becoming a renewable superpower.

Chalmers on Saturday hosted discussions with leading clean energy experts and investors including banks and global asset managers on Australia's transformation to clean energy.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Chalmers said Australia must embrace its big opportunities in the sector over the next "defining decade." "Australia has a huge opportunity to be a renewable energy superpower but to grab this opportunity, we must align efforts across the economy," he said in a media release on Friday.

"Today's Investor Roundtable focused on investment opportunities for Australia in the net zero transformation, action needed to support the growth of sustainable finance in Australia, and opportunities to unlock savings for consumers through better financing energy performance upgrades."His comments echoed those of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who in mid-2022 declared that Australia has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a renewable energy superpower.

Australia ranks high globally for deposits of minerals that are essential for the transition to clean energy.