UrduPoint.com

Australian 'underdog' Narracott In Pole For Historic Olympic Medal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Australian 'underdog' Narracott in pole for historic Olympic medal

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Jaclyn Narracott sits poised to win Australia's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport as the surprise overnight leader in the women's skeleton.

Narracott produced two superb runs in Friday's heats to lead with a combined time of two minutes, 04.34 seconds.

"We aren't supposed to do well at the Winter Olympics so having the underdog tag works quite well," she said at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

She holds a slender lead of 0.21 seconds with the German pair Hannah Neise and Tina Hermann hard on her heels.

"It was so much fun," Narracott, 31, beamed.

"This field is really fiercly competitive so to be sitting on top of it is phenomenal.

"I knew if I could put down two runs, I would be in the mix.

" Narracott already made history last month as the first Australian to win a World Cup race when she triumphed in St Moritz.

She says having her husband -- who doubles as her coach -- by her side since late January has made the difference.

"All year we had been doing it all via FaceTime so to have him with me has been huge," she said.

Narracott says her priority is to fight off nerves as the time ticks down to Saturday's final two heats to decide the medals.

She hopes winning Australia's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport may boost her sport's profile back home.

"That would be absolutely unreal and might actually get some girls back into skeleton," she said.

Related Topics

World Australia German Lead January May Women Olympics All Top Race Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

10 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

10 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

10 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>