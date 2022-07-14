UrduPoint.com

Australian Unemployment Falls But Working Hours Reduced Due To COVID-19, Influenza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Australian unemployment falls but working hours reduced due to COVID-19, influenza

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:Australia's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in almost 50 years.

According to labor force data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the official unemployment rate in June was 3.5 percent, down from the 3.9 percent recorded for the previous three months.

"This is the lowest unemployment rate since August 1974, when it was 2.7 percent and the survey was quarterly," Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labor statistics, said in a media release.

Jarvis said the large fall in the unemployment rate this month reflects more people than usual entering employment and also lower than usual numbers of employed people becoming unemployed.

"Together these flows reflect an increasingly tight labor market, with high demand for engaging and retaining workers, as well as ongoing labor shortages," he said.

An estimated 88,400 jobs were added to the economy in June, which marks the eighth consecutive monthly increase, following the easing of restrictions after the COVID-19 lockdowns in late 2021.

Related Topics

June August Market Media From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

4 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.