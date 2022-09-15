UrduPoint.com

Australian Unemployment Rises For 1st Time In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Australian unemployment rises for 1st time in 2022

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia's unemployment rate has risen for the first time in 10 months as more people search for work.

According to labor force data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the official unemployment rate in August was 3.5 percent - up from 3.4 percent in July.

It represents the first month-to-month increase since October 2021. ABS data showed the economy added 33,000 jobs between July and August but the increase was offset by the participation rate growing from 66.4 to 66.6 percent.

In order to be counted towards the ABS's unemployment measure, a person must be actively looking for work. The participation rate in August was 0.7 percent higher than before the pandemic.

There were 13.

6 million Australians employed in August - including 9.5 million on a full-time basis. The monthly hours worked by Australians increased by 0.8 percent in August following a similar fall in July due to school holidays and higher corona-virus case numbers.

"COVID-19 and other illness-related worker absences continued to be reflected in hours worked in August," Lauren Ford, head of labor statistics at the ABS, said in a media release.

"The number of people working reduced hours due to being sick remained elevated in August, at around 760,000 people. This is around double the number we typically see at the end of winter."The underemployment rate - which measures the proportion of those with jobs who want to work more hours - fell slightly from 6 to 5.9 percent.

Related Topics

Holidays July August October Media From Ford Million Jobs

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

9 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

22 minutes ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.