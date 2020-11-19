UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Unemployment Rises To 7 Pct In October

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Australian unemployment rises to 7 pct in October

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia's unemployment rate has risen slightly in October.

According to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percent from 6.9 percent in September to 7.0 percent in October.

However, the number of employed Australians rose by 178,800 -- or 1.4 percent -- and the number of hours worked rose by 1.2 percent.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labor Statistics at the ABS, said that the rise in unemployment was because of a 0.9 percent increase in the number of Australians looking for work.

The ABS only considers a person unemployed if they are actively looking for a job.

"The number of people actively looking for work and who were available to start work increased in October," Jarvis said in a media release.

"Coupled with a strong increase in employment, the participation rate (of job seekers) increased by almost a whole percentage point in October to be just 0.1 percentage points below March.

"This strong increase means that employment in October was only 1.7 percent below March, and reflects a large flow of people from outside the labor force back into employment."In Victoria, where a strict coronavirus lockdown that lasted more than 100 days ended in October, employment increased by 2.5 percent and the participation rate increased by 2 percent.

Related Topics

Job Victoria March September October Media From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses preparations for Du ..

21 minutes ago

PM to visit Afghanistan today

23 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.